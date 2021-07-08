Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $83.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Everbridge posted sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $356.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,562. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.