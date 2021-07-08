Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $4.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53. Celanese reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $151.47 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

