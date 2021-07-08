Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report sales of $607.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $565.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.68 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $770.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 1,622,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,613. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

