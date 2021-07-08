Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 94.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 353,426 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Welltower has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

