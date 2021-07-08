Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 94.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 353,426 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Welltower has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
