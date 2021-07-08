Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vonage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

