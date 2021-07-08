Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $4.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

SYRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.