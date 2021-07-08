Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Fortive posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

FTV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 30,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,675. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04. Fortive has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

