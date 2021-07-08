Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $862.26 Million

Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $862.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.26 million to $870.00 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $514.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $28.03. 182,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $746.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

