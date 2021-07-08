Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 145.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 393,573 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

