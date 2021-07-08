Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.91 billion and the lowest is $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $30.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $15.68. 193,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,045. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -804.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

