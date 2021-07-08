Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.