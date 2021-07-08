Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

YGR opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

