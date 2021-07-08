XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $706,376.01

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $706,376.01 and $248.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

