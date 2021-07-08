xRhodium (XRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $659.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $659.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004489 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

