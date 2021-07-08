Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1,044.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 652,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

XPER stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.