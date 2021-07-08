Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Xilinx by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Xilinx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,960 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.