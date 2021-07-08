Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Down to $12.51

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $11.73. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 79,722 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 82.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

