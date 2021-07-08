Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $21,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $269,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

