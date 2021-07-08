Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 290,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109,067 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 138,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

