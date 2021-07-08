Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $855,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $241.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.