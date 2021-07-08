Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

