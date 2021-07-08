Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 66.95. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

