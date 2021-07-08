Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 202 ($2.64). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

MRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 265.70 ($3.47). The company had a trading volume of 11,697,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.39. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 66.43.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

