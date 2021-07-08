Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.81

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.81 and last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 5291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

