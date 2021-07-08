Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $470.00

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 184161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market cap of £545.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 436.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

