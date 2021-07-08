Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

