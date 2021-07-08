Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

POW opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

