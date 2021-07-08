Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $988,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

