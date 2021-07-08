Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $966,000 in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

