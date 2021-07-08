Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $743,000 in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSSIU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,919,000.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

