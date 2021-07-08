Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPDIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

XPDIU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

