Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

