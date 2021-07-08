Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.24.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.