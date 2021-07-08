Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

