Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,278 shares of company stock worth $25,248,016 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

