Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,560 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 190,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

