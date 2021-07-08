Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 3,168 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 20.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

