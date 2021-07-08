Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 249,271 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,271 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.