WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

