Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $24.00. Welbilt shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 65,594 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on WBT. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

