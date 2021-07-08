Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

EACPU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

