Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 30,218 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

OTCMKTS CTAQU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

