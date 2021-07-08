Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 6,516 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 960.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,824,114.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.