Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INT opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

