Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

