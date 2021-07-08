Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

