Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $384,000 in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANZUU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.