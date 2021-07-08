WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

WeCommerce stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16. WeCommerce has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

