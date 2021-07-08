Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.95 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $294.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.80 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 555,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.