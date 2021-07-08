Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $294.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.80 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 555,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

