WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,247. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35.

