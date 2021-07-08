WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.75. 509,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,614. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $255.35 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.